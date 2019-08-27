Newswire launches Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

NEW YORK: Press release-distribution company Newswire has launched the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, the company said this week.

A year-long subscription service, the Guided Tour gives Newswire clients support through the press release process.

The service will help to eliminate pain points associated with evaluating, buying and learning new software, said Newswire CEO Joe Esposito, helping clients "deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium."

"Our goal is to take each and every press release and add value to that press release, so that ultimately as it moves through the process, the company can anticipate and expect earned media advantages: increased brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on earned media spend and more," he added.

Transitioning to a subscription service business, Newswire has signed up 15 clients from its customer base for the Guided Tour. Ninety percent of its staff is involved in customer success, customer support and the Earned Media Advantage product. Esposito said the company’s sales have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 63% over the last five years.

Newswire is also providing services such as media calendars and databases, statistical analysis and media monitoring alerts via the offering.

"Most companies are selling software and they’re leaving the folks to their own wisdom or expertise to try to implement the software, and several months down the road, they haven’t gotten the results they want and they start looking at and evaluating other software," Esposito said.