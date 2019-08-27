Beattie to merge with Irish agency in second overseas expansion

Serious, which will rebrand to Beattie Ireland, provides integrated communications services and is known for B2B comms and reputation management. Beattie Ireland will officially launch on 1 October.

Serious was established by David McCavery in 2007, who will become Beattie Ireland’s managing director.

"Our aim is to establish ourselves as Ireland’s premier integrated communications agency, offering PR, digital, social, content and creative as joined-up marketing services," McCavery said.

"We have big plans for development. We aim to create six new posts in Dublin and Belfast within six months of launch and then a further 14 roles over the next three years to bring our total number of Irish-based employees to 26."

This is Beattie’s second expansion outside of the UK after it set up Beattie Tartan in Canada.

Globally Beattie employs 130 staff and has offices in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Toronto, Victoria and Vancouver.