Flop of the Month: Home Office chicken shop knife crime campaign leaves bad taste

The decision to focus on chicken shop customers for this iteration of #knifefree met with fierce criticism.

A Home Office press release on 14 August announced the rollout of chicken boxes featuring anti-knife crime messages to more than 210 outlets, including those owned by Morley’s, Chicken Cottage and Dixy Chicken.

The choice of outlet led to accusations of racism by, among others, MPs David Lammy and Diane Abbott, internet star Elijah Quashie (AKA The Chicken Connoisseur), and many PR professionals. Negative media coverage ensured.

Above all, this was a failure of messaging.

The chicken box idea originated from Morley's, which was involved in a Home Office-funded trial in March. There was little or no criticism then. The perception was of a business trying a novel idea in its own premises to help address a horrific problem in its London heartland.

The Home Office release suggested a 'top down' initiative from an out-of-touch elite resorting to crude racial stereotypes and using a gimmick. Its muted responses to the criticism has left the department on the back foot.

The frustrating part is #knifefree is a wide-ranging, long-running initiative featuring several elements.

Commentators may see the chicken shop campaign as the first high-profile failure of Priti Patel as Home Secretary. Much more importantly, it risks alienating many who could help address one of the most pressing law and disorder issues of today.

Dishonourable mentions

Harry and Meghan. Branded hypocrites for using private jets to fly to the south of France and Ibiza despite speaking out on environmental issues. Photos of the royal couple and their new son boarding a private plane did them no favours.

Caroline Lucas. The Green MP's decision to create an all-female "emergency cabinet" to fight no-deal Brexit met with derision, especially as her suggested list were all-white.

EasyJet: Accused of breaking a 'cardinal rule of social media' by asking a passenger to remove a tweeted image showing somebody sitting on a back-less seat.