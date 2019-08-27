Eulogy provides pro bono comms support to STEM employment charity

In2Science, founded by Rebecca McKelvey, beat three other entries at Eulogy’s recent Elevator competition, including Street Soccer Foundation GOAL17, 3D printed homes start-up ChangeMaker3D and Nemi Teas, a tea company that employs refugees.

In2Science provides students with STEM work placements, skills days and workshops, support on university access, STEM careers and employability skills. It also participates in public engagement competitions to grow creative and life skills.

The programme supported 554 students in 2017 and 2018. Most of the students were female (69 per cent) and from a BAME background (79 per cent).

In2Science aims to provide more than 2,000 placement opportunities annually by 2022.

Eulogy will help the organisation with brand awareness and visual identity, B2B and community engagement and fundraising activity.