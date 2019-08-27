Talk.Global wins global brief for cosmetics brand

Talk.Global will be tasked with developing the brand’s first global creative platform – the Revolution for #OpenMinds – in a remit that includes global PR, influencer and experiential campaigns.

Revolution is a British-based independent business that distributes cosmetic products in more than 60 countries worldwide. It was listed as one of the Sunday Times fastest growing companies last year.

Talk.Global’s in-house UK team will handle comms in its home market, and lead a "global strategic approach to communications" that will be activated locally by agency partners Bollare in the US and Bastion Effect in Australia.

Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto said: "Five years ago, Revolution was created out of a vision for a better beauty company that challenges beauty ‘norms’.

"Now, as a global brand our values still remain at our core – inclusivity, diversity, disrupting outdated beauty perceptions. Talk.Global’s strategic and creative approach to the pitch brief showed a true understanding of our business and desire to grow, while remaining true to these values."

Jane Boardman, chairman and president of Sermo Communications and CEO of Talk.Global, added:

"Revolution has a genuine point of difference in the way it operates, innovates and rightfully challenges the industry status quo. We look forward to working together to tell this inspiring and exciting story across multiple markets."