Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Papa John’s is preparing to name a new CEO. Arby’s president Rob Lynch is expected to replace Steve Ritchie as the struggling pizza maker’s chief executive, according to Bloomberg. Lynch, who has been Arby’s president since 2017, joined the fast-food chain in 2013 as CMO. He has led the brand’s bold ad campaigns poking fun at vegetarians.

Taylor Swift got political at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. At the end of the singer’s performance of her song "You Need To Calm Down," the largely-written words "Equality Act" appeared behind her on the stage. She won the award for video of the year for that same song and during her acceptance speech called out the White House for failing to take initiative on the Equality Act petition for LGBTQ rights. In other VMA news: Host Sebastian Maniscalco opened the show by complaining about young people and making fun of influencers. It didn’t go down well.

As Amazon rainforest fires rage, brands pledge aid. Apple CEO Tim Cook is donating nearly $5 million of his Apple Inc. shares to charity, and the tech giant is also donating an unspecified sum to help the rainforest. Meanwhile, LVMH group, which owns brands like Louis Vuitton and Moet & Chandon champagne, will contribute $11 million to help fight the wildfires.

Kimono is no more. Following backlash over the controversial name of her shapewear brand, Kim Kardashian West has renamed her line as SKIMS Solutionwear. She tweeted on Monday about the new name and wrote, "My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name." Last month, Kardashian West posted a tweet asking people for new brand name suggestions. One fan responded to her tweet by telling her to rename the company SKIM.

President Donald Trump on his chaotic approach to politics. "It's the way I negotiate. It's done me well over the years and it's doing even better for the country, I think," he said during a news conference in France.