Cisco's Jim Brady joins ServiceNow

SANTA CLARA, CA: Cisco veteran Jim Brady has left the networking giant to join cloud software company ServiceNow as director of product PR.

"After a memorable and exciting journey with Cisco, I’ve moved on to join ServiceNow’s global communications team," Brady said in a post on LinkedIn. "While Cisco will always be in my blood, I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career and joining a dynamic company that is improving the work experience for all of us."

Brady worked at Cisco for almost 15 years in two tenures. Before leaving the company this month, he was head of media relations since August 2008, a role in which he "established and led [the] Cisco media bureau," according to his LinkedIn account.

During that time, Brady had a two-year stint serving as head of product and technology PR between April 2016 and July 2018. He was also a corporate PR manager at Cisco from 2002 to 2005. Between the two tenures, Brady was a senior PR manager at Microsoft for two years. He has also served as senior PR manager at Philips Consumer Electronics.

"In today’s overcommunicated, connected society, organizations must articulate a simple, compelling and differentiated position in order to break through the clutter and reach their employees, customers, prospects and investors," Brady said, via email. "One thing that drew me here is the simple message that over 30% of our workdays are squandered in redundant tasks and that ServiceNow helps enable organizations to shed these obstacles so employees can focus on the meaningful work they were hired to perform. It’s compelling, and most everyone can relate to it.

Digital workflow company ServiceNow’s total revenue was up 32% in Q2 to $833.9 million as subscription revenue increased 33% to $781 million, beating analysts’ estimates.

This story was updated on August 26 with additional comment from Brady.