MSL adds Swiffer, Mr. Clean to its P&G portfolio

CINCINNATI: Procter & Gamble has selected MSL to work on its surface care business, which includes the products Swiffer and Mr. Clean.

The Publicis Groupe agency began promoting the P&G brands in July. MSL already works on P&G’s feminine care, baby care, personal health and family care portfolios, as well as P&G’s global oral care work, according to an agency representative who would not comment further.

P&G representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Products such as Always, Always Discreet and Tampax are in the feminine care group, while the baby care business includes Luvs and Pampers. Personal health care includes the products Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto Bismol and Vicks, and family care includes Bounty, Charmin and Puffs. Oral care includes Crest and Oral-B, according to the P&G website.

In 2016, Procter & Gamble consolidated its PR work with five agencies: Citizen Relations, DeVries, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, MMK+, and MSL. The firms were tasked with providing global PR support to P&G brands at a category level in global business units including baby, feminine, family, fabric, home, skin, hair, grooming, oral, and personal healthcare.

But last year, P&G shifted away from single to multiple agency relationships for the Olay and Pantene brands, removing DeVries Global from both accounts in the U.S. It expanded Olay’s agency roster to include Stagwell Group-backed MMI Agency, Small Girls PR, and Badger & Winters. The Pantene work was given to Marina Maher Communications and MMI Agency.

On July 30, P&G reported that for Q4 of fiscal 2019, organic sales were up 7% to $17.1 billion. However, the company saw a loss of $5.24 billion, compared to fiscal 2018 Q4’s net income of $1.89 billion as a result of an $8 billion write down of the Gillette brand.

In March, the head of MSL’s P&G work, EVP Rema Vasan, assumed control of the agency's new influencer practice, named MSL Fluency. In May, the agency saw two senior departures: U.S. COO Danielle Wuschke and SVP of New York and North American issues and crisis lead Joe Crisci.

For the first six months of 2019, Publicis Groupe reported an increase net revenue by 1.7% to $4.9 billion, compared with the same period of last year. According to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019, revenue at MSL declined 3% in 2018 to $456 million, compared to $470 million in 2017.