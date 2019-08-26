Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Bell Pottinger cofounder Tim Bell has died at the age of 77. Despite a colorful career, punctuated by scandal, he will probably be best remembered as "Margaret Thatcher’s PR man." Check out PRWeek U.K.’s story on how the charismatic and controversial PR pioneer helped shape modern comms.

The latest on the U.S.-China trade war. The U.S. and China will "very shortly" resume trade talks, President Donald Trump said at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Monday. He noted that Chinese officials had made two "very, very good calls" on Sunday night and that Beijing wanted to "make a deal." On Friday, after Trump sharply hiked tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese imports in retaliation for fresh duties from Beijing, the National Retail Federation’s SVP for government relations David French said in a statement, "It's impossible for businesses to plan for the future in this type of environment."

#BoycottOliveGarden is trending on Twitter due to a rumor that the company is funding Trump’s re-election in 2020. Since late on Sunday night, Olive Garden has been responding to people sharing the hashtag with the message, "We don’t know where this information came from, but it is incorrect. Our company does not donate to presidential candidates." The chain is also clarifying on Twitter that its parent company Darden Restaurants does not donate to federal candidates.

Are you a member of the B.I.P. club? Edgewell-owned Schick Xtreme launched the website BaldImportantPeople.com on Monday to host the B.I.P. club, which people can only join if they are bald. Those who sign up with their email for the website are entered to win a chance to attend the New York Fashion Week Party that kicks off the B.I.P. program. Edelman helped to develop the B.I.P. project. Razor brands are facing two major challenges: ongoing competition from upstarts and beards (i.e. the fact that men are shaving less).

Comedian Dave Chappelle hosted a concert to raise money for the Ohio shooting victims and survivors. The show, which took place on Sunday evening in Dayton, was headlined by Stevie Wonder and also featured Chance the Rapper and Talib Kweli, among other musicians. Chappelle told attendees, "Don’t forget what this place is about. When the rest of the country was all slavery, everybody was free in Ohio." Earlier in the day, Kanye West hosted a surprise Sunday Service in Ohio to support those affected by the August 4 mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead and dozens injured.