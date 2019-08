Padilla president Matt Kucharski walks PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch through his agency's transformation after years of mergers and acquisitions.

Plus, the news of week: Mucinex's $1.7 million review; the Business Roundtable's statement on purpose; Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars; Spiked Seltzer's ascent to the bro drink of the summer; And most importantly, bird or bunny?