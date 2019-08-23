Security company ADT refreshes brand with new tagline, website

BOCA RATON, FL: ADT has started a brand transformation in the U.S. and Canada to get consumers to see the company as more than just a home security operator.

The campaign, which features the tagline "What do you want to protect?" is beginning on Friday, the morning after ADT launched a website with features that let customers personalize their service.

"[The website is] where people will see the biggest, splashiest change," said Jamie Haenggi, SVP and chief customer officer at ADT. "There’s also an internal comms campaign across the board. We’ve got 19,000 employees taking part in the brand’s relevancy."

Haenggi added that the new strapline is a broadening of the company’s "always there" tagline and 24-7 mentality.

"What we really wanted to do was broaden that," she said. "We are a service organization in all aspects. We have 7 million customers, and we take 17 million calls every year...But that wasn’t always manifesting itself, and we wanted to explain more of who we are. When we did the research, we found people understood that ADT was a trusted brand and that we are well-recognized, but people didn’t know what ADT was, and we felt we needed to take a different position in the marketplace."

One thing that won’t change, Haenggi explained, is the blue octagonal ADT logo, which is also typically used as a yard sign for customers who purchase ADT’s home service.

"We bleed blue," she said. "The logo doesn’t change. We’re not going to be rolling out a purple circle or anything. That blue octagon means so much to us that it’s emotional."

Discussions about the change began in 2018 when the company hired former Amazon and Chewy.com executive, Jochen Koedijk, said Haneggi. The company moved closer to the rebranding campaign in April, when it hired McCann Worldgroup to handle the creative side of the transformation. Praytell will oversee PR, Haenggi said.