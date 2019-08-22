Showcase: PR campaign shines light on National Lottery-funded projects

Research revealed that many local people, especially younger residents, did not know how National Lottery money was being invested in their communities.

The agency developed a strategic campaign that included using audience insights to develop an online mini-series called Untold Stories, which showcased eight lottery-backed projects and the people behind them.

The series was fronted by North East celebrities Pete Graves (above) and Katie Bulmer-Cooke.

The films were seeded to traditional media and local influencers, and included a paid social campaign. A media partnership with local radio station Metro Radio was also set up after data showed the medium ranked highly among the target audience.

The campaign generated 59 pieces of coverage - exceeding KPIs by 28 per cent - and surpassed all social reach and engagement targets.

Munch’s campaign also successfully achieved a one per cent drop in the number of locals who couldn't name a single National Lottery backed project, and a three per cent rise in the number of people who associated the lottery as a force for good.

Ruairi O’Kane, head of campaigns at The National Lottery, said: "Munch impressed from the start. They got the brief, and throughout the campaign took our data and insights and constantly applied them to ensure that not only the overall strategy and media strategy would deliver, but to inform the creative execution too."