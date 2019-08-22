Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Well, this was inevitable. ABC News staffers, unhappy at being lied to about the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump’s inauguration and other things, are clearly not thrilled about Sean Spicer’s upcoming reality TV debut on Dancing with the Stars, according to CNN. About certain media criticism, Spicer told Fox News, "I’ve never really cared what they think...I’m not going to care now."

Spicer’s latest successor as White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, is the topic of a profile in today’s New York Times. The piece tracks her rise from press aide responsible for tracking lost gear and writer of press releases about traffic safety to the top communications aide in the Trump administration.

But what about the daily press briefing? For now at least, it’s been replaced by "chopper talk," Trump’s chatty back-and-forths with the press corps over the whirl of Marine One’s chopper blades. Some reporters don’t like the lack of format, according to Politico, but there’s no doubt the White House lawn sessions make news, from snipes at Denmark’s leaders to "chosen one" declarations just in the past week.

What’s happening at Apple? Here’s a sneak peak of what the company could reveal in the next few weeks, according to Bloomberg. Apple is reportedly readying Pro versions of the iPhone, new iPad models and a larger edition of the MacBook Pro with plans to roll them out at a Cupertino, California, event next month.

Edelman has made a big hire in Germany, bringing on Christiane Schulz, former CEO of Weber Shandwick in the country, for the same role at the independent agency. She is replacing Ernst Primosch, who left Edelman this year. Germany is Edelman’s second-largest market in Europe after the U.K..