More mentors confirmed for Creative Mentoring Project - apply now for expert advice

Visit the Linkedin group or Facebook page for details of how to apply to be a mentee.

This year the Project, which is supported by PRWeek, will have around 20 per cent more mentors than last year's inaugural scheme.

There is also greater diversity of mentors, with more from BAME backgrounds, more women, and more from outside London.

The Creative Mentoring Project aims to encourage and nurture creative talent in UK PR.

Successful applicants will be matched with one of our contingent of mentors - all experienced PR executive creative directors and creative directors - who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.

The offer is open to UK-based PR professionals with a minimum of three years’ experience who see themselves as a creative director in the future.

The deadline for entries is Monday 2 September, with the scheme due to start in early October.

Newly confirmed mentors:

Kim Allain (Talker Tailor Trouble Maker)

Julian Cirrone (freelance)

Sam Corry (Taylor Herring)

Dave Everson (Wire)

Janelle Felliciano (Weber Shandwick)

Sarah Firth (Speed Communications)

James Hoyle (Tin Man)

Hilary Joiner (Stripe)

Ottilie Ratcliffe (The Romans)

Pam Scobbie (Wire)

Indy Selvarajah (Edelman Deportivo)

James Shirley (FleishmanHillard Fishburn)

Damon Statt (Mischief)

Paul Valentine (Tin Man)

Henry Warrington (Third City)

Matt Wilcock (Cow)

Mentors who were previously announced:

Graeme Anthony (Frank)

Jo Chappel (Fever)

Esin Cittone (Edelman Deportivo)

Dan Glover (The Academy)

Chris Grabowski (Cirkle)

Stuart Hehir (Pegasus)

Lotte Jones (Freuds)

Gavin Lewis (Hope & Glory)

Joe Mackay-Sinclair (The Romans)

Shirin Majid (VCCP Kin)

Leila Mountford (Lewis)

Pete Mountstevens (Taylor Herring)

Andrew Soar (Ogilvy)

Kat Thomas (One Green Bean)

Gemma Vardon (freelance)

Pete Way (BCW)

Alex Wood (Golin)

Nick Woods (Well Hello)

Stuart Yeardsley (Three Monkeys Zeno)

For details of the entry process, visit the dedicated Linkedin group or Facebook page.