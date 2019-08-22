Edelman hires ex-Weber Shandwick Germany CEO to lead German business

She will also be responsible for the wider DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region and will report to Carol Potter, president and CEO of Edelman EMEA.

Schulz (pictured) replaces Ernst Primosch, who left earlier this year having joined from Hill+Knowlton Strategies in 2018.

Germany is the agency's second biggest market in Europe, behind the UK. The business employs 300 people across offices in Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne and Frankfurt.

Schulz was previously CEO of Weber Shandwick in Germany, and member of the agency's EMEA Strategy Board. She was also a member of German Executive Board at Ketchum Pleon.

She began her career as an economic advisor at the Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg, the banking group where she later became responsible for external communications. Since May 2017, Christiane has been president of the German PR Association (GPRA).

Potter said: "Christiane is a highly experienced communications expert and strategic advisor and we are delighted that she will be joining the firm later this year. Christiane brings a wealth of experience and has ambitious plans for where she can take Edelman DE next. I look forward to seeing the business, under her guidance, become the most cutting-edge, forward thinking communications firm in the market."

Schulz, who starts her new role in November, said: "I'm looking forward to joining Edelman and am particularly excited to be joining an independent firm, having only worked for network agencies previously, and the opportunities this brings. I‘m eager to take on the current challenges in the DACH region as I believe that I can bring my strengths to transform business and create a strong collaborative culture to the table. I see a lot of potential for us in the German market and it will be my job to raise it."