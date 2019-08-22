Ferrero UK adds new agency to consumer roster

Added 2 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Comms agency Tin Man will provide strategic and creative counsel across Ferrero UK's consumer brand portfolio after being added to the confectionary giant's roster.

News

Tin Man has won a place on the roster after initially working for the food company on a number of individual brand campaigns.

The agency will now work on multiple UK campaigns, including brand equity, education, new product launches and seasonal retail support.

Tin Man founder Mandy Sharp said: "This means we can single-mindedly focus on building deeper emotional engagement and understanding with consumers, particularly the core parent target audience."

Ferrero UK’s brands include Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac and Thorntons.

Charlie Cayton, director of communications at Ferrero UK, said: "We were looking to add to our roster of agencies with a new agency that is able to deliver strong strategic consumer comms campaigns at a pace that matches our ambitions."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters