In brief: New creative sector mentoring scheme, senior hire at GK Strategy, Virgin StartUp win for FullFat

New associate director at GK Strategy and HE client win

Strategic research and communications agency GK Strategy has appointed Mark Fuller (above) as an associate director. Fuller joins from transport operator Abellio, where he was group head of policy and communications. Meanwhile, the agency has added the University of East Anglia (UEA) as a retained client. GK won a competitive tender to provide public affairs support to the university to help it build the profile and impact of key areas of research. GK director Emma Petela said: "Winning work with such a prestigious institution is a real source of pride for all of us."

Springup PR to help promote care home operator

Care home operator Oakland Care has signed up care, health and tech PR agency Springup PR to help promote its homes to local audiences. It is the third consecutive year that Oakland Care has hired the agency to run local media campaigns in order to reach families and other stakeholders with positive news about its homes’ quality of care and staff. Adam James, founder and managing director of Springup PR, said: "When presented properly, local media journalist lap up 'good news' stories from care homes - We’re privileged to continue working with them."

Full Fat launches Virgin StartUp’s gender balance funding pledge campaign

Experience agency Full Fat has been appointed by Virgin StartUp to announce its 50/50 gender balance funding pledge. It follows a national report highlighting the barriers faced by women in business, and the pledge represents a step towards achieving gender balance for start-up investment in the UK. Virgin StartUp has distributed £15.4m of funding to over 1,000 women founders since 2013. Full Fat co-founder Megan Morass said: "We are passionate about entrepreneurship and are committed to ensuring a fair entry into the sector."

Chapter 81 announces new wins on birthday

PR firm Chapter 81 has announced a trio of new client wins. The agency will help launch the new Sarto restaurant, dining experience Home, and Italian restaurant Livin’ Italy. Founder of the agency Simon Fogal (above) said: "I am excited by our plans for year two, with a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline."

Canoe appointed UK PR agency for Finisterre

PR firm Canoe has been hired by surfing brand Finisterre to handle all PR strategy, media enquiries and seasonal campaigns. The 10-year-old brand designs functional and sustainable product for those that share a love of the sea. The account will be led by account manager Elodie Stephan.

Absolute Software makes Centropy its UK agency of record

Absolute Software, a global provider of security and data risk management systems has appointed Centropy PR as its UK agency of record following a competitive process. The Shoreditch-based tech agency will oversee the company’s UK influencer relations, research and content strategy as part of a wider integrated communications campaign.

Mentoring scheme for women in creative sectors opens

OK Mentor, a mentoring programme for young women looking to break into creative industries, has launched. It promises "guidance and advice for developing real world skills not often taught in universities". This includes contracting, pitching writing contracts, dealing with taxes and building your own personal brand. Mentors include Amanda Morgan, MD at Byredo and Diptyque (UK&I); Whitney Rosenthal, head of emerging talent at Instagram; and Naomi Walkland, senior marketing manager at Bumble EMEA. Applications are open until 30 September. Visit www.okmentor.me for information.