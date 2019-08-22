Archetype appointed as 'outsourced CMO' for solar start-up launch

Archetype has partnered with enterprise incubator Mach49 to launch Australian solar start-up Clipsal Solar. The agency has been appointed to lead all marketing strategy and creative for the data analytics company, which was spun out of Schneider Electric to disrupt the energy market in Australia.

Clipsal Solar provides innovative data analytics for Australian households to help cut energy bills and provide insight about their energy use. The company was incubated and launched in just 12 weeks by internal entrepreneurs within Schneider Electric.

"Our work with Clipsal Solar is the perfect example of how Archetype can act as the ‘outsourced CMO’. We are providing broader business consulting and advice, alongside the marketing programme – the perfect client-agency relationship," said Karen Coleman, Australian managing director for Archetype.

"The energy industry is at the forefront of the current political debate, which provides a great opportunity to present a clear point of view in a noisy environment."