Professional services firm Genpact hires Michael Schneider to lead comms

NEW YORK: Professional services firm Genpact has hired Michael Schneider as VP and head of global integrated communications, a newly created role.

Reporting to CMO Stacy Simpson, Schneider started in the New York-based role on Tuesday. Leading integrated communications strategy, his responsibilities include corporate communications, social media, regional marketing comms and executive communications, according to a company memo.

Spun out of GE in 2005, Genpact provides business support services to its client roster of Fortune 500 companies. It employs more than 90,000 in more than 30 countries.

"A publicly traded company of this size is not necessarily as well-known as one might think," Schneider said. "So we’ll be talking to folks about the importance Genpact plays with clients and how it helps them get the most out of their operations, data and employees."

He declined to disclose the communications team’s headcount or the company’s agency roster.

Previously, Schneider was VP of communications at First Data, a payment-processing company acquired by banking services company Fiserv in a $22 billion deal this year. He also had a seven-year stint at ADP in corporate marketing and communications roles, according to the memo from Genpact.

Genpact’s Q2 revenue was up 21% year-over-year to $882 million, and the company beat expectations for both revenue and profit and raised its full-year guidance.