Vanda Pharmaceuticals hires BCW's A.J. Jones to lead corporate affairs, comms

WASHINGTON: Vanda Pharmaceuticals has hired A.J. Jones as chief corporate affairs and communications officer and Joakim Wijkstrom as CMO.

Both are reporting to president and CEO Mihael Polymeropoulos, the company said in a statement.

Jones most recently served as global head of public affairs at Burson Cohn & Wolfe. He joined the WPP agency in May 2018, originally as U.S. corporate and financial practice lead. Jones has also held executive roles at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Gilead Sciences and the Podesta Group.

Wijkstrom was previously CMO at personal loan brand One Main Financial and apparel and accessories company Perry Ellis International. He has also worked at creative agencies Crispin Porter + Bogusky, BBDO West and TBWA\Chiat\Day, according to his LinkedIn account.

Vanda said this week that the Food and Drug Administration has rejected its sleep-wake disorder drug Hetlioz for an additional indication for jet lag disorder. The pharmaceutical company posted a 25% increase in net revenue in Q2 to $59.1 million and a $9.9 million profit.

A BCW representative said the firm is searching for a replacement for Jones.