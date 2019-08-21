Line up the puns: Sean Spicer's next step is 'Dancing with the Stars'

LOS ANGELES: Apparently working for a former reality TV star wasn’t enough. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will soon be on a reality show himself.

Spicer will be one of the contestants on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced this morning on Good Morning America.

He’ll be going toe-to-toe with singer Ally Brooke, Christie Brinkley, Bachelorette contestant Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Karamo Brown from Queer Eye, actress Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell from All That, former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom, American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina, the Supremes' Mary Wilson and Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis.

Spicer is not the first political figure to appear on the show. Geraldo Rivera did so in 2016, as did former Texas Governor and current Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Commentator Tucker Carlson was on it in 2006 and former Rep. Tom DeLay (R-TX) appeared in 2009.

It’s not often that the same story appears on both Politico and The Hollywood Reporter, but with Spicer on the reality show, it’s a safe bet it’ll happen again with writers unable to resist the opportunities for puns and droll comments.

First up, Politico, which quoted DWTS host Tom Bergeron with an obvious Spicer joke: "The nice thing is Sean will be in charge of assessing audience size."

No doubt there will be more. Will Spicer be caught as flat-footed on the dance floor as he was describing Trump’s inauguration crowds? Will he do the political two step? Or the old soft shoe? Will Spicer tap dance around questions about his performance when grilled by the show’s judges? And of course, there’s the biggest question: will he last longer on the show than he did at the White House?