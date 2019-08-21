Saudi hotel chain appoints marketing director

Saudi hotel chain Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem, the newly opened properties that situated in Al Naseem district within the holy city of Makkah, has hired a new director of sales and marketing.

Haitham Effat will oversee all sales and marketing operations and lead the sales team in "developing new innovative strategies that will both elevate their guests’ experience and total revenue".

Effat brings more than 22 years of experience and began his career in hospitality, working for international hotel chains including Starwood, Rezidor, Movenpick, Elaf and more.

Commented on his appointment, Effat said: "I’m extremely excited for joining my new family at Millennium. I believe the market in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expanding and a lot of opportunities are there to be acquired."

Millennium Hotels and Resorts owns and operates more than 130 hotels worldwide.