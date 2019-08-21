Watch: 45ft mural marks re-launch of classic comedy Dad's Army

The ‘ghost billboard’ in Clerkenwell, East London harks back to WW2 propaganda advertising and has been designed to appear as if it has re-emerged after being lost.

The BBC routinely reused tapes after broadcast between 1967-1978, and subsequently the original recordings of the three episodes were all seemingly destroyed or reused as they have never been found.

The retrospective series re-creates those episodes from the second series of the wartime comedy using original scripts written by Jimmy Perry and David Croft.

Working with Hearts & Science and Talon Outdoor, the 45ft tall mural took four artists from street art collective Global Street Art Agency 50 hours to create. It took more than 250 cans of spray-paint and was then sandblasted to make it looked aged.

The creative was devised by UKTV’s in-house department, with PR support and media relations provided by Taylor Herring.

Scott Russell, creative director for UKTV, said there are thousands of ‘ghost billboards’ and murals on buildings up and down the country that date back to that period. "We hope it’s a fitting tribute to this much-loved show that will delight fans of Dad’s Army."

The episodes are set to air from Sunday 25 August, celebrating 50 years since they were first broadcast and last seen on TV. The artwork will be in place until 2 September.