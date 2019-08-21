Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Has your lovely ferry commute into the city been rudely interrupted by floating billboards? No more! New York State has banned digital billboards in its waters, including the Hudson and East rivers after months of complaints. The CEO of Ballyhoo Media, which operates many of the billboards in New York City’s waters, vowed to continue operating, according to The New York Times.

More advertisers have walked away from Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News. Meditation app Calm and startup SoFi have distanced themselves from the show in the past two weeks after the host’s comments about immigrants and other topics. IHOP, Pacific Life and SodaStream are among the companies that have promised to stop advertising on the program over the past year, according to the Times.

Update: Fox News said in an emailed statement that the network is "on track to deliver another record year in advertising revenue. Advertising budgets that were impacted have been re-expressed into other programs across the network."

Boeing’s 737 Max crisis has resulted in a hiring boom for part-time workers who are maintaining the fleet on the ground. The company is seeking a few hundred employees including technicians and mechanics who will work on storage and maintenance at a facility east of Seattle, according to CNBC.

A correspondent for Playboy -- some people really do read it for the articles, evidently -- has sued the White House. Brian Karem has said the Trump administration violated his constitutional rights when his press credentials were revoked this month after a verbal altercation with talk-show host and administration hanger-on Sebastian Gorka, according to Politico.

Put this in a time capsule. It could be the most 2019 story yet. President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening that he’s postponing a planned trip to Denmark because its prime minister dismissed the idea of selling him Greenland. The Danes are said to be furious, bewildered and astonished over the scrapped presidential visit.