Oreo pulls off creepy stunt by selling biscuits licked by Lewis Capaldi



It might not be the most appealing way for a biscuit brand to make people want to eat it, but Oreo has convinced pop star Lewis Capaldi to twist, dunk and lick its biscuits in a charity stunt.

The Mondelez International brand is auctioning off the saliva-laden Oreos in a charity auction on eBay, with proceeds going to music-therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, which was chosen by Capaldi.

In a video released today (Wednesday), Capaldi is shown dunking and licking a pack of Oreo cookies and then putting them into a limited-edition pack. They have been sealed in an autographed glass frame, ready to be sold to the highest bidder.

The activity was created by Elvis as part of Oreo's "Stay playful" campaign.

Joanna Dias, senior brand manager at Mondelez, said: "We know that people love anything touched by someone famous, and as one of the most talked about music stars of 2019, we felt Lewis Capaldi was the perfect choice to create a buzz around Oreo and the iconic 'twist, lick, dunk' ritual. We really hope Oreo and Lewis fans get behind us and start bidding so we can raise lots of money for Nordoff Robbins."

Capaldi added: "It’s a real honour to take a moment away from my busy, carefully planned eating schedule to lick, twist and dunk an entire packet of Oreos, all for Nordoff Robbins – an incredible cause."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign