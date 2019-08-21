Independent Australian agency launches Asian comms division

Thrive PR + Communications has launched a specialist Asian comms division, headed by Diana Pong, to work with Chinese brands entering the ANZ market.

The division will also lead local multicultural communications for brands looking to strengthen their marketing efforts with the growing Asian and multicultural communities in Australia and New Zealand.

Pong will be based in Australia and will be joined by social media expert Chloe Lu, who has extensive experience in digital marketing and social media engagement across Chinese platforms including Weibo, WeChat and Little Red Book.

Pong herself brings more than 20 years of agency experience, having had senior roles with Edelman and WE, as well as a stint as managing director of Cohn & Wolfe (now known as BCW) in Hong Kong. Her clients across APAC have included ?eBay, IBM, Lenovo, WeChat, ZTE, Microsoft and Dell.

"We’re delighted to have appointed Diana to lead a specialist consulting team who are fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese with key capabilities to read, write and engage with Chinese audiences," said Leilani Abels, founder and managing director of Thrive.

"Our? team will bridge the gap for inbound Chinese and global businesses, who are looking for expert communications advice and reputation management, that supports and accelerates their market entry into Australasia," said Pong.

Thrive’s clients include ANZ Group, Optus, Cisco, Twitter, Porter Davis, Triumph, Expedia Group, Air New Zealand, and Nintendo.