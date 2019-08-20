Hoffman Agency hires Syreeta Mussante as MD, North America

SAN JOSE, CA: Technology PR specialist The Hoffman Agency has hired Syreeta Mussante as MD of North America, effective September 3.

Mussante is taking over as the firm’s U.S. lead from Steve Burkhart, who is retiring as president of North America after a seven-year career at the agency. Mussante will oversee both of the agency’s U.S. offices in San Jose, California, and Portland, Oregon, which collectively have 35 staffers. She is reporting to CEO Lou Hoffman.

Mussante will be responsible for client service delivery, hiring and retaining staff; winning accounts; growing the business; and "generating a spiffy P/L," Hoffman said via email.

"What’s not as obvious in the title is the belief that the raw assets are there to sustain long-term growth and rethink what a communications consultancy should be in the future," he added, via email.

Mussante is joining Hoffman Agency from the Bateman Group, another tech-focused agency, where she was most recently EVP for more than three years, according to her LinkedIn account. She has also worked at Lewis PR, managing the U.K.-based firm’s U.S. headquarters in San Francisco, and at SparkPR.

Hoffman’s revenue was up 10% in 2018 to more than $13.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. The firm said in a statement that its global revenue is set to grow this year by 21% to $16.6 million.

The firm recently hired Chris Owen as U.K. director. Earlier this year, the firm said it began collaborating with Enero’s Hotwire in an exclusive partnership in Asia.

Mussante wasn’t immediately available for additional comment.