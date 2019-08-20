SourceCode gets in Everlast's corner as boxing brand's first PR AOR

NEW YORK: Boxing and fitness brand Everlast has named SourceCode Communications as its first U.S. AOR.

The brand began searching for an agency about six months ago and started working with the firm early last month, said Chris Zoller, Everlast’s VP of global marketing and product development.

The company did not go to market with a traditional RFP, but instead focused on its agency relationships and recommendations from other vendors, said Zoller. It hired SourceCode after meeting with a few agencies.

Zoller declined to reveal the size of Everlast’s contract, but said the PR budget is about 7% of its annual marketing spending.

He added that SourceCode was the best fit personality-wise.

"They had a really good balance of the right experience and creativity," Zoller said. "A big thing for us is people. We met with them a few times and knew them for years. I think in this business especially, relationships like this are built on trust."

Everlast has never had an AOR relationship with a PR firm, but Zoller said it needs one as it moves from a boxing company to a fighting goods and lifestyle sports brand.

"Periodically over the years, we’ve done one-off projects with agencies or consultants, but by and large, we haven’t had constant support," he explained. "Fight sports and fitness are growing like crazy, and we are really working hard on the Everlast side to elevate the brand. The one thing we wanted to focus on was to make sure we are ready and prepared to maximize the opportunities, and we felt it was time."

SourceCode will help Everlast with its Be First integrated consumer marketing campaign and work on an upcoming product launch, as well as collaborations with brands including Supreme, Casio and Bloomingdale's.

Greg Mondshein, managing partner at SourceCode, said his agency will use a combination of media relations and influencer marketing, along with other channels, to support Everlast. Nicole Pfeifer, senior director and head of consumer at SourceCode, will lead a team of as many as four staffers on the account.

SourceCode, formed in 2017 by Hotwire alums Mondshein and Rebecca Honeyman, was also named U.S. AOR by Cloudreach, a London-based cloud services company, in May. SourceCode won honorable mention for Boutique Agency of the Year at the PRWeek Awards U.S. 2019.