Deliveroo poaches public affairs and policy chief from techUK

Added 5 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Takeaway app Deliveroo is beefing up its UK and Ireland public affairs operations with a senior hire from lobby group techUK.

Giles Derrington joined the online food delivery company this month after two-and-a-half years at techUK, where he was responsible for the group’s work on Brexit, international and economic policy.

Derrington is Deliveroo’s new head of public affairs. He said: "I am really pleased to be joining a fantastic team at Deliveroo and look forward to working with them to highlight this UK tech success story."

"At a time when many high-street businesses are struggling, Deliveroo is leading the way in helping great high-street restaurants connect to new customers in search of great food," he added.

A spokesman for techUK wished Derrington well in his new position: "All of us at techUK wish Giles the best in his new role at Deliveroo. Giles’ contribution to techUK’s output on Brexit and other issues was invaluable and we know our members valued his insight and expertise."

