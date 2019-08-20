In brief: Milk & Honey to promote online safety, Alfred in chicken welfare brief, audio brand win for BWP

Get Safe Online selects Milk & Honey

Milk & Honey PR has been appointed by Get Safe Online - a joint partnership between the Government, law enforcement and private sector sponsors - to lead its annual online safety awareness week. The agency will add colour, enrich messaging and simplify online safety advice, helping to promote unbiased information and encourage positive behaviour change. The team will be led by client director Jessica Ballinger and digital specialist Brittany Farquhar. Ballinger said: "We will deliver fresh media insights and content to support law enforcement agencies and other bodies with their outreach activity."

Dutch audio brand appoints BWP

BWP Group has been chosen as the consumer PR agency for stylish Dutch audio brand Fresh ‘n Rebel (main image). The brand creates headphones, power banks and speakers, designed in a unique style and colour. The brief kicks off at trade fair IFA this September, where the agency will support Fresh ‘n Rebel in announcing some new products. Fresh ‘n Rebel joins BWP’s existing consumer tech brands portfolio, which includes KODAK and Polaroid.

Alfred supports ‘Change for Chickens’ campaign

Following a competitive pitch, Alfred has been appointed by World Animal Protection to support the latest instalment in its ‘Change for Chickens’ campaign. The charity is calling on high street retailer Nando’s to urgently improve its chicken welfare policies after it emerged the chain uses fast-growing breeds of chickens, which often suffer from leg deformities and organs that fail as they struggle to keep up with growing too big, too fast. The campaign follows World Animal Protection successfully petitioning KFC to commit to improving chicken welfare standards, after 500,000 people demanded change. Ian Woodhurst, UK farming campaigns manager at World Animal Protection, said the agency has a clear understanding of their desire for the campaign to include, not alienate, Nando’s customers.

US baby-care brand applies strategic focus to UK digital comms

Health-tech company Owlet Baby Care has appointed Battenhall as its UK retained, full-service media agency of record. Following a competitive pitch, the agency was appointed to oversee all aspects of media, PR, digital, social media and marketing communications, with the purpose of raising brand awareness in the UK market and helping drive product sales. Owlet’s UK general manager Joey Worlidge said: "Battenhall’s specialist approach will help us reach the right audience at the right time with a laser-focused digital strategy and a series of smart, tactical campaigns."

New faces at Stone Junction

Stafford-based tech PR shop Stone Junction has appointed two new account execs, Francesca Avigo and Monia Dal Checco. The new hires will support the agency in delivering global PR campaigns, bolster work with international clients and strengthen the company’s growing multilingual team. "Stone Junction has offered me the opportunity to transition from academia to the PR industry," explained Dr Dal Checco. Avigo described how the skills she learned during her degree will help secure coverage for the agency’s clients.

Known sitting pretty for beauty-tool brief

Known has been appointed to handle all PR and communications for UK based beauty-tool brand, Lily England. Founder Kayleigh Graham launched the brand after spotting a gap in the market for affordable, cruelty-free tools. Selling directly to the consumer has been a conscious decision for Lily England. "Although we started out small, we knew we wanted to work with the best suppliers so we could create really beautiful, high-quality accessories," explained Graham.