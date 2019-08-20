Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know Tuesday morning

Twitter and Facebook suspended hundreds of accounts thought to be part of a Chinese government disinformation campaign targeting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. On Monday, Twitter said it killed 936 accounts and banned ads from Chinese state-controlled news media. Facebook took down similar pages, groups and accounts as well. In a blog post Monday, Twitter said it had, "reliable evidence to support that this is a coordinated state-backed operation." In its blog post, Facebook said it had been tipped off about the issue by Twitter. (CNBC)

Wendy’s waded into the Chick-fil-A/Popeyes Twitter feud Monday. After the launch last week of its new chicken sandwich, Popeyes began a Twitter battle with competitor Chick-fil-A igniting a Twitter chicken sandwich debate. Not to be outdone, Wendy's jumped into the fray Monday, with one of its trademark disses: "Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second-best chicken sandwich." (USA Today)

Tech giants Google, Facebook and others face a possible state-based antitrust investigation. The Wall Street Journal reports that the probe could begin next month. Reportedly the states, including North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas and others, have spoken to U.S. Justice Department officials about the probe. Last month, the Justice Department announced it would examine possible antitrust issues at tech companies including Google and Facebook. (Market Watch)

Police charged CNN analyst April Ryan’s bodyguard with assault for kicking a journalist out of her speaking event. On August 3, New Brunswick Today editor Charlie Kratovil was covering the New Jersey Parent Summit in New Brunswick when Ryan’s bodyguard, Joel Morris, tried to strong-arm him out of the event. Kratovil (who was invited by a PR firm) had recorded the event for two hours without incident. On Monday, police charged Morris with harassment, assault and theft for taking Kratovil’s camera before forcing him out of the room. On her website, Ryan describes herself as a White House correspondent, CNN political analyst, and D.C. bureau chief for American Urban Radio. (New York Post)

In a leaked internal comms memo, Huawei’s founder said employees face salary cuts and could lose their jobs if they don’t turn the company around. Ren Zhengfei wrote that Huawei faces a "live or die moment" and employees must form "commando squads" to find new projects. Zhengfei said staff "could be promoted to company commander if they do well. Or they can find jobs in the internal market. If they fail to find a role, their salaries will be cut every three months." (Bloomberg)