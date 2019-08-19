In brief: Wealth-tech leader hires H+K, Citypress to support estate agent, Brazen 'breast tape' brief, wins for Speed and Jori White

'Trailblazing' lifestyle hotel books Jori White

Luxury lifestyle agency Jori White PR has been appointed by the Andaz London Liverpool Street (pictured) following a multi-way pitch. The agency’s brief is to elevate the overall brand awareness of the hotel alongside its event spaces, restaurant and bar outlets. Along with media relations, the agency will be responsible for social media amplification, partnerships and influencer relations. Jori White, CEO of her eopnymous agency, said: "The in-house team share our commitment to creative thinking and we are very much looking forward to working with them to create an impactful campaign for this trailblazing property."

H+K on the money for Allfunds

Fund distribution network and wealth-tech business Allfunds has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) Spain to handle the management of its communication across the country. The account will be led by Gonzalo Lamas, director of financial communications at the agency. Katherine Sloan, director of global corporate communications at Allfunds, said: "Through our collaboration with H+K Spain, we are looking for a strategic partner to help us manage our corporate reputation, as well as our leadership in investment and innovation in the Spanish market."

Estate agent hires Citypress to build awareness

Estate agent Housesimple has handed an integrated communications brief to Citypress to support the national roll-out of its new ‘sell your home for free’ service. Under the service valuations, site listings and ‘for sale’ signs will be free. Citypress was appointed following a competitive pitch and is leading social media strategy, content and earned media campaigns for Housesimple. Theo Hildebrand at Housesimple said: "We’re disrupting a very traditional market and needed a partner with bold, creative ideas to help us drive awareness, consideration and trust."

Speed wins professional services duo

PR and comms agency Speed has boosted its professional services client portfolio with wins in the accounting and recruitment sectors. PKF Francis Clark, a firm of chartered accountants and business advisors has challenged Speed to help communicate its story to a wider audience as they expand their footprint with the opening of a Bristol office. In addition, the agency will deliver a multi-channel creative campaign for national recruitment firm Resource Solutions Group. Speed MD Kelly Pepworth (above) said: "To partner with two such respected and successful professional services firms, who trust us to deliver tangible business results, is a reflection of the expertise and professionalism of our B2B team."

Perky ‘breast tape’ brief for Brazen

Manchester-based Brazen is celebrating a new account win in Perky Pear, a cotton-based breast lift and shape tape brand. The brief will see the agency champion the range of lift and shape tapes, and aim to position Perky Pear as the number one tape within the category, while driving web traffic and online sales through a series of PR campaigns, social media management and influencer marketing. Perky Pear founder Samantha Ryder said: "We’ve seen rapid growth since our launch in 2016 and will be breaking into the US market later this year, so now felt like the right time to find an agency partner as we expand."