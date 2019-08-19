FT, HSBC, Cabinet Office: Top speakers confirmed for PRWeek/AMEC Measurement Conference

Tickets for the event, which takes place at DoubleTree by Hilton near the Tower of London on 19 and 20 November, can be purchased by clicking here.

The conference is focused on measuring and evaluating the true value of PR, including expert talks, case studies and practical workshops.

The conference chair is Natasha Plowman, global head of communications strategy and digital at HSBC Commercial Banking. Sessions include:

Finola McDonnell, chief communications and marketing officer at the Financial Times , giving a CMO's perspective on how marketing and comms can work together to evaluate their impact

Johna Burke, global MD at AMEC, discussing the evolving measurement landscape and the need to adapt, and revealing the results of an AMEC survey

Dawn Spencer, marketing & category manager at Kerry Foods, talking about the company's measurement journey

Shelter head of media Alice Klein discussing measurement on a budget, looking at how Shelter produces award-winning PR with a small, in-house team

A panel session on setting difficult-to-measure goals and measuring them will feature: Richard Bagnall, chairman, AMEC; Fergus Campbell, head of communications, Gumtree; Jenny Caven, head of external affairs, Slimming World; Marianne Morgan, director of research & analytics, Citypress; Claire Pimm, head of campaigns, Cabinet Office; and Christina Finlay, director, insights and data, National Trust

Network Rail's Ian Stevens MBE and Pegasus' Corrina Safeio talking about how to present campaign results to win more budget

A series of workshops will examine measurement fundamentals and setting up an evaluation framework; and using measurement as a starting point to establish and monitor influencers.

Breakout sessions will cover topics including creating and evaluating behavioural change, measurement and influencers, measuring the impact of PR in an integrated campaign, and building a PR team for measurement expertise.

GDPR and regulations around measurement, podcast measurement, online measurement on a budget, and using measurement strategy to enhance a pitch will also be examined.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets for the Measurement Conference.