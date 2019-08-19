Mulan actress faces backlash after expressing support for Hong Kong police

The hashtag #BoycottMulan took off last weekend as a response to the actress' comments on Weibo.

Mulan star Liu Yifei has been the target of irate Hong Kong citizens on social media (©GettyImages)
Chinese actress and US citizen Liu Yifei – who stars as Mulan in the upcoming namesake Disney film – is facing strong backlash from social media users in Hong Kong after expressing support of the Hong Kong police last weekend on Weibo. Her post – originally written in Chinese – said: "I support the Hong Kong police too. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong."

Her post was in response to the assault of Fu Guohao, a reporter for a state-run Chinese newspaper, who was attacked by protestors during a demonstration at the Hong Kong airport on Tuesday night. The incident proved a major PR setback for the pro-democracy movement, and Guohao went on to become a meme in mainland China, hailed as a hero.

Since Liu’s post was circulated on Chinese media, Hong Kong protestors took their wrath to social media, slamming the star using the #BoycottMulan hashtag.

One user said: "How tone deaf do you have to be to support police brutality when you just filmed a character who is supposed to stand against oppression in its raw form?"

Another user said: "Liu Yifei is a US citizen enjoying liberty and freedom that the protestors are fighting for now."

Disney has not yet made a statement on the matter.

