Middlesex University Dubai named as PRCA Middle East partner

The Middle East and North Africa branch of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA MENA) has partnered with Middlesex University Dubai to give students access to online training, resources, and PRCA events in the region.

Middlesex University Dubai will support the PRCA MENA’s 'Next-Gen' committee in an effort to improve learning and development opportunities for communicators at the start of their careers.

Melissa Cannon, general manager of PRCA MENA, said: "Our hope is that this partnership will help foster the next generation of PR and communications professionals within the region, bridging the gap between studying and the industry, and aiding their professional growth."

Middlesex University Dubai was established in 2005 and is the UK-headquartered university’s first overseas campus.