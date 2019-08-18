PRCA MENA makes wide-ranging appointments for inaugural regional board

PRCA MENA has announced the line-up of it inaugural board, with directors and CEOs from Edelman, Grayling Middle East and Abu Dhabi Media among the line-up of senior agency and in-house leaders that will guide the association’s reach across the region.

The 14-strong regional board will set the strategic direction of PRCA MENA as the organisation continues its expansion plans.

Board members include Loretta Ahmed, CEO for the Middle East and Africa region for Grayling, who is currently in talks with Huntsworth about a possible sale of the agency's Middle East business to her.

Other members include:

• Salem Al Nuiami, head of communication, Abu Dhabi Media (ADM)

• Alexandre Beaulieu, founder and CEO, TBWA DJAZ

• Melissa Cannon, general manager, PRCA MENA

• Mohammed El Batta, managing director, Fekra Communications

• Stephen Harrison, senior director, APCO Worldwide

• Abdulrahman Inayat, co-founder and strategic planning director, W7Worldwide

• Francis Ingham, director general of PRCA chief executive, ICCO and executive director, LGComms

• Ahmed Itani, founder and CEO, Cicero & Bernay PR

• Justin Kerr-Stevens, partner and general manager, Portland Middle East

• Howard Kosky, CEO and founder, markettiers4DC

• Alex Malouf, corporate communications manager, Procter & Gamble

• Omar Qirem, CEO, Edelman Middle East

• Joumana Rizk-Yarak, founder and managing director, MIRROS communication and media services

Cannon told PRWeek Middle East that PRCA MENA were "delighted to announce such a prestigious and high-powered board under the chairmanship of Omar Qirem."

She added:"Our plans for the region are ambitious but thoroughly deliverable. In just a few years, we’ve established the PRCA firmly in our region.

"With the strategic guidance of our new regional board, we will be powering ahead even more strongly in the next couple of years."

