Be inspired - Creative Mentoring Project 2019 opens for entries

The scheme, which returns for a second year, aims to encourage and nurture creative talent in the PR industry.

Successful applicants will be matched with one of our contingent of mentors - all experienced PR executive creative directors and creative directors - who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.

The offer is open to UK-based PR professionals with a minimum of three years’ experience who see themselves as a creative director in the future.

Visit the dedicated Linkedin group or Facebook page for details of how to enter The Creative Mentoring Project.

The deadline for entries is Monday 2 September, with the scheme due to start in early October.

Nick Woods, co-lead on The Creative Mentoring Project and creative partner at Well Hello, said: "Our first year couldn’t have gone much better. We had thirty mentors and mentees and the vast majority of the relationships delivered something really special for the mentees.

"The Project is open to anyone in UK PR. Its aim is to improve the creative ability of those taking part. This could be account handlers wanting to become more specialist, senior people wanting to add a new string or juniors thinking they want to broaden their knowledge in this direction.

"For year two we’ve increased the number of mentors by around 20 per cent, with more women, more mentors from outside London and more mentors from BAME backgrounds."

Fellow co-lead Jo Chappel, who is creative director at Fever PR, said: "In year one more than a third of our mentors, and more than half the mentees, were women.

"In year two, we will again be encouraging women to take part, the need to increase female representation among the creative class of PR is nowhere near complete.

"We also had every level from CEO to junior exec and a range of job types from account handlers to designers, and again, this diversity is part of the programme’s strength and success."

John Harrington, deputy editor of PRWeek UK, said: "It's never been more important for the PR industry to up its creative game. The first year of The Creative Mentoring Project was a resounding success, providing inspiration and practical advice to help mentees compete with the best in the PR sector and the wider marcomms industry.

"We're thrilled to launch the scheme for a second year, and I urge anyone who is interested in growing their creative comms know-how to apply."

Mentors confirmed for 2019 include:

Graeme Anthony (Frank)

Jo Chappel (Fever)

Esin Cirrone (Edelman Deportivo)

Dan Glover (The Academy)

Chris Grabowski (Cirkle)

Stuart Hehir (Pegasus)

Lotte Jones (Freuds)

Gavin Lewis (Hope & Glory)

Joe Mackay-Sinclair (The Romans)

Shirin Majid (VCCP Kin)

Leila Mountford (Lewis)

Pete Mountstevens (Taylor Herring)

Andrew Soar (Ogilvy)

Kat Thomas (One Green Bean)

Gemma Vardon (freelance)

Pete Way (BCW)

Alex Wood (Golin)

Nick Woods (Well Hello)

Stuart Yeardsley (Three Monkeys Zeno)

More mentors will be added at a later date.

