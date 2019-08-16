Would a sleek Instagram account convince you to try an expensive DTC cereal brand?

If a spoonful of cereal could be tasty and magically healthy, but also expensive, would you try it?

A subscription-based direct-to-consumer cereal brand is daring consumers to take the challenge.

Magic Spoon, which launched in April, has branded itself as "childlike cereal for grown ups." It’s using Instagram as its primary promotional platform.

The brand, which features bright colors on all of its packaging and social media, has four flavors: cinnamon, frosted, fruity and cocoa. A subscription to the brand, which will deliver four boxes of the flavor of your choice, is a whopping $35 a month, or just under $9 a box. A one-time purchase is $39.

Each box includes seven servings, for a four-box total of one per day for one month, unless you’re the kind of person who eats cereal several times a day or has a larger family, in which case the lifespan is shorter.

Cofounder Gabi Lewis says the brand has no issues convincing consumers of its value. "On our website, we focus on the quality and nutritional attributes, like grain-free, gluten-free, high-protein, keto-friendly, none of which apply to traditional cereal."

The website also features other SEO-friendly words, including "grain-free, non-GMO," and "low sugar" as well as graphics depicting Magic Spoon’s nutrition panel versus its competitors.

Consumers interact with the brand via its social media pages, through which they ask questions or express interest, skepticism or love. Comments on the Instagram page include pleas for the brand to expand outside the U.S., a move Lewis said it would consider after growing domestically.