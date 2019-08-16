IPG's Constituency Management Group now includes PMK•BNC

NEW YORK: PMK•BNC is now a part of Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group.

CMG contains IPG’s specialty marketing firms across disciplines, including PR, sports marketing, experiential marketing, brand consulting and digital and social media marketing. Its PR firms include Weber Shandwick, Golin, Rogers & Cowan, DeVries Global and Current Global. The unit also includes specialist marketing agencies such as Jack Morton, FutureBrand and Octagon. Interpublic’s Integrated Agency Network largely consists of creative networks such as McCann, FCB and MullenLowe Group.

PMK•BNC moves into the CMG division as part of its merger with Rogers & Cowan last month. Prior to the merger, Rogers & Cowan was under the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network, which, in turn, was under CMG. PMK•BNC was previously part of McCann. The newly combined agency now sits below Octagon, which remains part of CMG.

"PMK•BNC and Rogers & Cowan will be officially part of IPG’s Constituency Management Group together under one financial structure [on] January 1," CMG chairman and CEO Andy Polansky said in an email.

Mark Owens, CEO of the combined shop, and chairman Cindi Berger have been responsible for running the operation since August 1, Polansky added.

Berger and Owens both report to Rick Dudley, chairman and CEO of Octagon Worldwide, who in turn reports to Polansky.

CMG’s Q2 revenue was $320.1 million. Adding PMK•BNC should significantly increase that number; in 2018, revenue for the shop was $55.5 million according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2019.

Growth, however, is another matter. While revenue at Rogers & Cowan grew 19% (to $38.9 million) in 2018, PMK•BNC’s 2018 revenue reflected a 2% drop, compared to 2017.

And growth overall at CMG has been sluggish. Q2 revenue only grew 1.9% for all of CMG and Polansky said CMG’s PR firms registered low-single-digit revenue growth on both an as-reported and organic basis in Q2.

Despite this, Polansky is upbeat about the merger.

"We expect the combined entity to register strong growth in 2019 as we continue to capitalize on the strength in the entertainment landscape," Polansky said. "We are seeing a robust pipeline, and believe strongly that the value of having depth of expertise in music, gaming, content, talent, experiential and media relations under one roof is compelling for clients."

He added that he is seeing synergies across the CMG and IPG portfolio as the different teams "increasingly tap into this expertise for clients."