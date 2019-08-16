The PR Week: 8.16.2019: Samantha Stark, Endeavor Global Marketing

Samantha Stark shares how she got her unique start in PR.

L to R: Frank Washkuch, Samantha Stark, Steve Barrett
L to R: Frank Washkuch, Samantha Stark, Steve Barrett

Samantha Stark, EVP of PR and communications at Endeavor Global Marketing, shares her story on how she went from being in a rock band to working in the marketing comms division of an entertainment conglomerate.

Stark discusses how Endeavor builds integrated campaigns around its clients by tapping into resources stretching from talent management to Zuffa to Professional Bull Riders.

Plus: the news of the week, including FleishmanHillard being cleared of wrongdoing by a German PR group; new AORs for Trivago and MetLife; and Rice Krispies Treats' back-to-school campaign

