Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg and chief customer and commercial officer Paul Loo have resigned over their response to employee participation in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrations. On Monday, Hogg threatened to fire staff who joined the protests. But last week, the airline told employees it would not stop them from participating. (BBC)

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper ended his presidential run Thursday but said he may run for the Senate. Hickenlooper’s positioning as a common-sense candidate was lost in the crowded Democratic field. But in a video posted to his campaign website, Hickenlooper said people are now urging him to enter the Senate race. (Associated Press)

Myanmar’s army colonels are suing people for posting on Facebook and as a result, 36 people are in prison or jail. The number of cases has jumped since the army started using the tactic in 2016. Since April 1, 12 defamation cases have been filed against people for posting Facebook comments critical of the army. A military spokesman said the officers are defending the "dignity" of the armed forces. (New York Times)

People eating fried chicken in Britain are being educated about knife crime this week as a government campaign addressing the issue rolls out. Some 300,000 black chicken boxes in 200 outlets in England and Wales will display the hashtag "#knifefree" on the lid and stories of reformed knife offenders on the inside. Labor MP David Lammy described the campaign as "explicitly racist or, at best, unfathomably stupid." (New York Times)

The FCC has fined "Jimmy Kimmel Live" $395,000 for using emergency tones in an October 3 sketch. The agency has a rule against using the tones or simulations for anything other than actual emergencies, authorized tests or qualified public service announcements. The zombie show "The Walking Dead" used the tone twice in February and was fined $104,000. (CNN)