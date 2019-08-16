MSL Malaysia appoints managing partner

Umesh Nair has been appointed as managing partner for MSL Malaysia, and he will be responsible for the overall growth of the firm and its integration into Publicis Groupe.

Previously, he was at Edelman Malaysia, where he led the agency’s Reputation Practice. Prior to that, he was with FleishmanHillard in Malaysia and India. "It is particularly exciting for me to collaborate with the Groupe agencies to use data, technology, and creativity to power earned media strategies for our clients," he said.

Nair will report to Tan Kien Eng, CEO of Publicis Groupe Malaysia. "Increasingly, our clients are looking at us to support them on their reputation management. Nair’s appointment will help us amplify our data centric creativity through the power of earned media," said Tan.

Last year, Leo Burnett/Arc PR Worldwide was rebranded as MSL to complete the alignment of the Groupe’s PR offering in Southeast Asia. Southeast Asia is the fastest-growing region in the MSL global network.