Zipcar seeks agency for PR support

BOSTON: Car-sharing company Zipcar is searching for a new PR agency and expects to announce a winner soon.

The company issued an RFP earlier this summer, according to Ashley Leduc, Zipcar’s corporate communications manager. She would not say if Zipcar was looking for an AOR or if the winner will work in the U.S. or globally.

"As the world’s leading car-sharing network, we have a rich, multi-layered story to tell and are eager to raise awareness for Zipcar as the mobility landscape continues to grow," Leduc said in an email. "We are currently vetting agencies and do not have anything we can further share at this time."

Leduc said the company does not currently employ an overall PR shop.

"There is no incumbent," she said. "But we have worked with various agencies in the past to support our communications efforts. We initiated the search for a PR agency this summer and look to select an agency partner over the course of the next few weeks, pending pitches from the agencies currently participating in our RFP."

Zipcar hired Weber Shandwick as global AOR in 2010 and then announced it appointed Weber again in 2012, though a person familiar with the relationship said Weber hadn’t worked with Zipcar since 2013. Neither Leduc nor Weber immediately commented on why the relationship ended.

Zipcar is owned by Avis Budget Group which owns other rental car brands including Avis and Budget.

Avis Budget Group paid approximately $500 million to acquire Zipcar in January of 2013. In its Q2 2019 investor presentation, Avis Budget Group said that Zipcar — along with brands Payless Car Rental, Apex, Maggiore, FranceCars, Amico Blu, Turiscar and Morini — accounted for 5% of the $2.3 billion in revenues it reported on August 5.

The rest came from rental car brands Budget (35%) and Avis (60%).