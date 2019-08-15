Jack in the Box IR and corp comms chief Carol DiRaimo retires

SAN DIEGO: Jack in the Box is phasing out the role of IR chief and corporate communications officer as Carol DiRaimo retires from the fast food company after serving there for more than 11 years.

DiRaimo’s corporate comms responsibilities will be absorbed by Brian Luscomb, VP of corporate comms and government affairs, Rachel Webb, director of IR and strategic analysis and other PR pros, Luscomb explained. Webb will assume DiRaimo’s duties as chief of IR.

DiRaimo’s last day at Jack in the Box is August 16.

"Her shoes will never be filled," Luscomb said. "[DiRaimo] is not only highly regarded here but among the investment community."

Los Angeles lifestyle agency Cashmere will continue to support Jack in the Box with marketing, brand, product PR and corporate comms, Luscomb added. The firm reportedly won the account in a competitive bid involving 21 agencies earlier this year.

DiRaimo served as VP of IR and corporate comms for about nine years until her promotion in 2017. Prior to that, she was VP of IR at Applebee’s International for 15 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

During Jack in the Box’s Q3 earnings call last week, chairman and CEO Leonard Comma praised DiRaimo, according to IR Magazine.

"There really is no one more deserving than you," Comma said on the call. "I view you to be one of the most talented professionals I've ever had the pleasure and honor to work with."

Jack in the Box reported same-store sales were up 2.7% year-over-year for Q3 2019. Revenue increased about 18% to about $222 million in the quarter.

In May, Kim Kardashian West posted a cryptic tweet asking Jack in the Box to DM her so she could discuss a "serious complaint" with the company. The celebrity later thanked the chain via tweet for its quick response and handling the situation.