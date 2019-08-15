Propel launches Public Relations Management platform

TEL AVIV: Propel has launched a platform called Public Relations Management, introducing a range of products to its service offering.

Zach Cutler, cofounder and CEO of Propel, billed the platform as a CRM for communications.

"Ninety-five percent of PR teams manage campaigns and contacts across dozens or hundreds of siloed spreadsheets," he said, via email. "Propel breaks down the silos by uniting everything under one CRM for PR, and in so doing brings tremendous intelligence, efficiency and smarter decision-making to PR professionals."

Propel allows users to map out reporters the agency has pitched, who in the agency has received the most responses from a reporter and which 15 reporters an agency is pitching most frequently.

The tool also breaks down the pitching activity of each team member, including metrics for open, response and coverage rates. It can track the performance of a campaign in terms of pitching and correlate coverage to business outcomes such as online purchases, website traffic and form submissions via its integration with Google Analytics and the marketing software company Moz.

Cutler launched Propel in 2017 with $450,000 in seed funding and a $10 million valuation. He said the company has raised a second tranche to the seed round, which brought its seed funding to $700,000. Propel has 22 clients, including Antenna, Ditto PR, Affect, Frank and Kite Hill.