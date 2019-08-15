Former D&AD director joins Common Industry as MD

Moorby (above left) joins after seven years as partnerships director at D&AD, where she developed the creative industry brand’s commercial offering and helped the awards show evolve into a diversified creative business.

She will also bring more than 18 years' experience working with the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Unilever.

Moorby will report directly to the CEO. She said she is excited to begin the next stage of her career. "I believe that this switch will allow me to bring my strategic experience to a wide range of purpose-led businesses and I can’t wait to get started," she added.

Liam Fay-Fright, CEO and founder of Common Industry, said: "Finding the right MD - one who is commercially driven, but also shares our belief that excellent communications work can make a difference - took us a long time and we wanted to get it right. Amanda is that person."