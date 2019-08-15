BAFTA puts TV awards brief out to pitch

Added 4 hours ago by John Harrington

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is re-pitching the account for the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, PRWeek has learned.

News
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer won the Best Leading Actress category at the 2019 Awards
The consumer PR brief has been held by Freuds for 15 years.

The news comes just over a year after BAFTA hired Ellen Johnson, formerly head of marketing and communications at Comic Relief, as director of communications.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, which rewards the best in television broadcast, is held in May. The 2019 event was hosted by Graham Norton at London's Royal Festival Hall and saw three 'BAFTAs' awarded to spy-action thriller Killing Eve.

BAFTA decline to comment when contacted by PRWeek.

PRWeek contacted Freuds but had not received a response at the time of publication.

