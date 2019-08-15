In brief: Prova appoints b2b director, wins for Frank, Lewis and Hotwire

Frank to drive online used car marketplace launch

Frank PR has been appointed to develop and deliver the consumer PR and corporate comms around the UK launch of heycar (above), a new online marketplace for used cars. The brand is launching with an inventory of more than 100,000 listed vehicles from over 50 automotive brands at 1,400 dealerships. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders puts the value of the UK used car industry at £50bn. CEO Mat Moakes said: "We’ll offer a simpler, more effective solution for both used car buyers and dealers. Our site will be ad-free, improving transparency and consumer trust."

TaylorMade a safe bet for vault service and country house hotel

Luxury PR and marketing agency TaylorMadePR will help launch IBV International Vaults from its new London office, and Homewood country house hotel and spa in the Cotswolds. IBV will be located in a Grade II listed building in Park Lane. It will be headed up by Sean Hoey, who said the agency understood IBV’s ethos and mission to have the world’s most secure and private vaults. Taylor Made has also been appointed by independent hotel group Kaleidoscope Collection to represent and launch Homewood country house and spa, after a competitive five-way pitch.

Hotwire wins 'fast-growing' HR tech platform

Gobal comms agency Hotwire has been appointed by HR tech platform Hibob after a competitive pitch. Hotwire will help increase awareness of the company and its customer base in the UK and beyond. Adele Breen, interim MD at Hotwire, said: "Fast-growing companies are recognising the importance of investing in their people if they are to retain the culture which made them grow so quickly, which is a great story for us to take to the UK market." VP growth at Hibob Sharon Argov said the agency understood its audience and what the business is trying to achieve.

DFS comforable with Synergy Creative for internal messaging

Comms agency Synergy Creative has been tasked with helping DFS communicate its widescale business transformation to staff. The agency will help the sofa retailer communicate key changes to the business. The programme will engage with more than 5,000 employees. Lee McNamara, group head of internal communications and engagement at DFS, said the brand was excited to be working with the agency to share its "big ambitions with our people".

Lewis appointed to big data awareness programme

Spatial big data company GeoSpock has appointed global integrated comms agency Lewis to deliver a comms programme designed to raise awareness of GeoSpock in the UK and Singapore. The agency was chosen for its approach to amplifying the company’s profile as part of an integrated PR and marketing strategy. The campaign will position GeoSpock as the de-facto company for analysing geo-spatial data across a range of sectors, including smart cities, maritime and ad tech as it expands internationally. "GeoSpock is one of the most forward-thinking technology companies the UK has produced in recent years," said Ruth Jones, MD at Lewis UK.

Prova hires former Superdream head of b2b

Specialist transport, technology and environmental comms consultancy Prova PR has further expanded its team with the appointment of Laura Priestley as b2b account director. With more than 12 years’ experience Priestly has worked both in-house and agency-side providing PR consultancy to a broad range of energy and engineering clients. The former head of b2b PR at Superdream – the agency that mysteriously collapsed last month – will use her energy and tech experience to deliver diverse and engaging content to a range of stakeholders and media outlets. Christopher Foster, COO at Prova, said: "This is an exciting time for Prova, with a host of experienced, proven talent joining us and we’re seeing a fantastic period of growth despite the challenging political conditions."