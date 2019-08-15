Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Leading Thursday morning’s news cycle: The eight-hour shooting standoff in north Philadelphia. The shooting started when police went to a house with a narcotics warrant and alleged gunman Maurice Hill started firing at them, wounding six officers. Some reports suggest Hill, who was taken into custody last night, posted on Snapchat while shooting at the officers. Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted updates in real-time during the ordeal, which the Philadelphia Police retweeted. In a press conference, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called out local and national politicians to solve the gun crisis. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released a statement of support for victims, the police force and all of Philadelphia’s residents.

A fake image has come back to haunt Walmart. A photo of a gun display at Walmart with a sign hanging overhead that says, "Own the school year like a hero" has gone viral. But the retailer told Business Insider that the photo was staged. Two years ago, Walmart had to communicate that the same image was a hoax. Backlash over the photo comes as Walmart faces growing pressure to stop selling guns in the wake of a shooting earlier this month that killed 22 people at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas.

What happens when brands from two different worlds collide? T-Mobile’s VP of PR Clint Patterson gave PRWeek the inside story on one of this year's most unexpected brand mash-ups: T-Mobile and Taco Bell’s co-branded T-MoBell pop-up stores. Check out the full case study for the campaign here.

Google’s staffers are pressuring the company to stop working with ICE and CBP. In a petition posted to Medium on Wednesday titled, "Google must stand against human rights abuses: #NoGCPforCBP," employees wrote, "It has recently come to light that [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] is gearing up to request bids on a massive cloud computing contract. The winning cloud provider will be streamlining CBP’s infrastructure and facilitating its human rights abuses." Staffers said they demand Google publicly commits not to support CBP, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Office of Refugee Resettlement "until they stop engaging in human rights abuses." The petition has nearly 700 signatures.

Mediation talks have broken down between the USWNT and U.S. Soccer over equal pay. In a statement after mediation ended on Wednesday, women's national team spokesperson Molly Levinson said, "It is clear that the [United States Soccer Federation], including its board of directors and president Carlos Cordeiro, fully intend to continue to compensate women players less than men. They will not succeed. We want all of our fans, sponsors, peers around the world, and women everywhere to know we are undaunted and will eagerly look forward to a jury trial."