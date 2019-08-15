Way To Blue hires Starworks London duo for new fashion PR agency

The London-based agency has hired Yasmin Eady (above right) and Sophie Jewes (above left) – formerly senior management at Starworks London – to lead the venture under the name We Are Raven.

The new enterprise will become the fashion arm of Way To Blue, adding clients to a roster that includes Selfridges, Mulberry and The British Fashion Council, as well as independent and emerging ready-to-wear labels.

Managing director Eady, and brand director Jewes, will be responsible for building the agency’s business as they introduce fashion, talent marketing and casting to the agency.

Raven is set to deliver a programme of London Fashion Week activity and will handle the global communications and talent strategy for The Fashion Awards at the end of the year.

Way To Blue CEO Adam Rubins said the agency was always looking to evolve and expand its sector focus. "We understood straight away Yasmin and Sophie are a perfect fit to bring our integrated offering to the fashion community," he added.

In November last year, global media and marketing services collective The Miroma Group entered into an agreement to acquire Way To Blue, which has 100 staff and operations in London, North America, Australia, Asia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.